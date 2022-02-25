Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Plans Dividend of GBX 48.80

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,030 ($41.21) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,458.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,679.84. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,945 ($40.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($56.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

SXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.43) to GBX 3,980 ($54.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($58.48) to GBX 4,100 ($55.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.83) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,722 ($50.62).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

