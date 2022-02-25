Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Get Lemonade alerts:

NYSE:LMND opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.