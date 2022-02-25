Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

NYSE FND opened at $93.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

