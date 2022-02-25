VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VSL opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £259.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.56. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 80.28 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.20 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 33.68 and a current ratio of 33.85.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

