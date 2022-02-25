Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZYXI. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 518,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth about $3,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zynex by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

