Robert W. Baird Lowers Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target to $72.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

