Robert W. Baird Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $30.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.