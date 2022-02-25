NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Buy at 86 Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $120.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.