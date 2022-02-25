NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Buy at 86 Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.
NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $120.84.
NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.