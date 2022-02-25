MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

