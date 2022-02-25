Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,049,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 579,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

