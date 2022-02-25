Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 250,450 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $637,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

