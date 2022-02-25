Millennium Management LLC Purchases 459,620 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 266.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 631,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $34,271,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QS stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $65.68.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,419,209 shares of company stock valued at $34,377,695. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

