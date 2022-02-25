Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 665.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brink’s by 24.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brink’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brink’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

