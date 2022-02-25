Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Appian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

APPN opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $189.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 153,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,600. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

