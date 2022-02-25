Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.37 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

