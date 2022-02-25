Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $313.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

