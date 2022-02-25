Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Frank Lourenso Sells 8,188 Shares

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Lourenso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

