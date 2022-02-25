Insider Buying: Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Buys 9,800 Shares of Stock

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Newmark Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

