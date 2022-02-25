Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.30 ($8.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

