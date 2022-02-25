FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eni S.p.A. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on E. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. ENI has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ENI by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ENI by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

