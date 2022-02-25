Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$42.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boralex from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.56.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.91. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

