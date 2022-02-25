The Beauty Health Company to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beauty Health by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 555,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 73,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.