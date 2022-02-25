Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.94.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

