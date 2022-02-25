W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WPC opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

