Millennium Management LLC Buys 519,730 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1,704.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,730 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 313.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 675,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,573,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,901,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemours by 398.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,806 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

