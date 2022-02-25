DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

DKS stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

