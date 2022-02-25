MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 42,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,317,000 after buying an additional 243,583 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 580,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,495,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $134.23 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

