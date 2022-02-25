Millennium Management LLC Acquires 241,044 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 381.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 45.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 197,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 24,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $5,855,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,226,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

