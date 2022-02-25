Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain Sells 11,757 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MC opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $77.49.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 87.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.