Anne Donovan Bodnar Sells 2,000 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WTW opened at $219.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

