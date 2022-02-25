Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Price Target Lowered to €11.50 at UBS Group

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €12.00 ($13.64) to €11.50 ($13.07) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ontex Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of ONXXF opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

