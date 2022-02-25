Raymond James Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.88.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.29%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

