Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan Sells 2,951 Shares of Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRU opened at $108.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.22%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

