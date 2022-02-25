Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Telekom Austria stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

