Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

GEI stock opened at C$23.38 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$20.34 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

