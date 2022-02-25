Bausch Health Companies Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $23.16 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.