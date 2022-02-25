Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $15.50. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 27,738 shares.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $799.19 million, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

