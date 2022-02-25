California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.16 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 68.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

DOC stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

