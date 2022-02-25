iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,340 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $23.93 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.