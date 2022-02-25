Atria Investments LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

NYSE:DLR opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

