Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,221 shares of company stock worth $11,266,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $127.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

