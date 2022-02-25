EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 29,394 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 546.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $112.76 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

