ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given New €300.00 Price Target at Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.50.

ASMIY stock opened at $305.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.47. ASM International has a 12-month low of $240.60 and a 12-month high of $497.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.52.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

