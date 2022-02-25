Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €9.50

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €10.80 ($12.27) to €9.50 ($10.80) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

