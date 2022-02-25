HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT Lowered to €49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €61.00 ($69.32) to €49.00 ($55.68) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($125.00) to €113.00 ($128.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $114.91.

About HelloFresh (Get Rating)

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

