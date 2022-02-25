5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FPLSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

FPLSF stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.