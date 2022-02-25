5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
FPLSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
FPLSF stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
