Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.67.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $207.82. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

