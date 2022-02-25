FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock.

YRI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,143.12. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$182,282.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,137 shares in the company, valued at C$4,063,094.88. Insiders have sold a total of 204,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,301 in the last three months.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

