Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.150-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.750-$10.500 EPS.

HIBB opened at $45.95 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $629.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

