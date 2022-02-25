Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.